SRB Corp Sells 1,678 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SRB Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. 32,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,698. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

