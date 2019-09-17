SRB Corp Sells 2,539 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SRB Corp cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. 756,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

