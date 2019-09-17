SRB Corp Sells 874 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,462. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

