SRB Corp Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

SRB Corp cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 258,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.