SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $73,555.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $73,555.00 and $146.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00206655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01221862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016017 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020637 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.