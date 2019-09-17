STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.