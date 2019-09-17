STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 1,088,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.