STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,518. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

