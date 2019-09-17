Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Stag Industrial worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 216,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,893. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

