Starbucks (SBUX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

9/12/2019 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

9/4/2019 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

9/4/2019 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/29/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2019 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2019 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Starbucks was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBUX stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

