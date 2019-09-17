Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $54.80 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Steem has a market cap of $54.80 million and $410,714.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Huobi and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,266.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.03147751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00753717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 361,744,736 coins and its circulating supply is 344,770,642 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, RuDEX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

