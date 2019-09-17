Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,872 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,872 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 533,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

