Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 646,532 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2,382.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646,532 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 243,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,025. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

