Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 5.00% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,823,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE RYAM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 233,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,846. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

