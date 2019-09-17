Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,690,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after purchasing an additional 253,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.45. 180,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $270.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day moving average is $221.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.