Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $43.06 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of CDK Global worth $43,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,748. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

