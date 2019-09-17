Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Stilo International Plc (LON:STL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.13. Stilo International shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 208,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.80.

Stilo International Company Profile (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

