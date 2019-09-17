STK (STK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,991.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One STK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. STK has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $43,991.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STK has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STK

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,597,872 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. STK’s official website is stktoken.com.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

