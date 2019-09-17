Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,266. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

