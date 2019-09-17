Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 952 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 8.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 912,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

