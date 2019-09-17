Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore set a C$63.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$328,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,895,598. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total value of C$631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,408.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,070.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,764. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$43.13 and a 52-week high of C$58.68. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

