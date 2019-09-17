Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.40. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 65,367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.