sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2,879.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 3,259,735 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

