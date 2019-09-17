SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.17. 335,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

