Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Down 1.9%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ:SYN) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

About Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

