TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. 44,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,390. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

