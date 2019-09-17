TECSYS Inc. (TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TCS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.30. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481. TECSYS has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million and a PE ratio of -196.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.84.

Get TECSYS alerts:

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.74 million. On average, analysts predict that TECSYS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on TECSYS from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About TECSYS

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.