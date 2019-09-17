Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.42. Tellurian shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 337,818 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after buying an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 602.3% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,365,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 47.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

