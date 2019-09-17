Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.24. 1,416,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,605. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,352. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

