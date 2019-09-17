Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,021 shares of company stock worth $1,468,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $20.21 on Tuesday, hitting $690.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $409.00 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 123.70% and a return on equity of 104.77%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

