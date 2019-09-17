The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,394,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,073. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,349,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

