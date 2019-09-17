The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $172,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

KO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 5,521,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,540. The company has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

