THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Up 80%

THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s share price shot up 80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 5,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

THIN FILM ELECT/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA provides near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions by printed electronics technology in Norway. It develops printed tags, labels, and systems, which include sensing and wireless communication. The company's products include NFC OpenSense tags that provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening; NFC SpeedTap tags, which are wireless tags that enable smartphones to communicate with everyday objects in support of B2B and B2C use cases; and CNECT, a multi-tenant cloud-based platform that allows brands to connect with consumers by enabling engagement through a direct tap or touch of an NFC label.

