THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $22,575.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 984,552,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,055,455 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.