ThoreCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.74 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $159.74 million and approximately $170,220.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,842.76 or 0.18016505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00205798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01234241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016147 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020323 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

