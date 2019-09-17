Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), approximately 125,671 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90 ($0.34).

The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million and a P/E ratio of -18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.52.

About Thruvision Group (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

