Thunder Token Market Cap Hits $12.78 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $800,510.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.04525410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

