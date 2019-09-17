TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, 8,533 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 49,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

TMSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMSR)

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

