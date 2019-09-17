Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Position Boosted by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. 3,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,588. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

