Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 39,607 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Stantec worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 4,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.