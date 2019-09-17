Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,332,000 after buying an additional 2,762,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,594,000 after buying an additional 749,831 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,017,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,623,000 after buying an additional 84,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 1,486,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,191. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.