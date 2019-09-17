Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,325,000 after buying an additional 1,101,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,083,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,500,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after buying an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,830,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,469,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 95,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $41.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

