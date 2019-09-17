Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.18 Million Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PVH by 29.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.77. 452,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.