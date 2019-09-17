Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,483 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 273,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

