Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,984 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $87,405,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $64,321,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,073,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. 471,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,064. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,965. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.