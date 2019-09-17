Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 66,654 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,654 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

