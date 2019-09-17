Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 828,622 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828,622 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

EWZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

