Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.00 and traded as high as $75.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 1,202,337 shares changing hands.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The business had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$10,069,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,368,885.92.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

