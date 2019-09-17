Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,464 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,963,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 104.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,627,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 831,322 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

DCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 144,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,153. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

