Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 217.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,167,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600,053 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,799,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 4,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,048. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.